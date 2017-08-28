Brad Pitt Is Committed To Co-Parenting With Angelina Jolie, But He Will Not Take Her Back

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have turned over a new leaf. The former couple’s relationship has reportedly improved in the wake of their nasty divorce in 2016, and it’s all due to their commitment to their kids. But are they on the verge of reconciling?

According to the reports Pitt is not interested in rekindling his romance with the Tomb Raider star. Although things have greatly improved between them, the actor is only dedicated to co-parenting and wants to go through with the divorce.

“Brad’s priority is the kids and he is committed to having the best relationship possible with Angie for their sake,” an insider shared.

“The kids are the only motivation for having any sort of relationship with her. He takes her calls and is always open to talking with her.”

The source stopped short of saying that Pitt wants Jolie back. While their focus is on the children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — Pitt doesn’t think it’s likely that he and Jolie will ever be romantically involved again.

Instead, the War Machine star is focused on spending time with the kids and getting used to his life as a single man.

Brad Pitt's nude photo scandal inspired the "That Don't Impress Me Much" lyric: https://t.co/YGBTBD17zB pic.twitter.com/rla6xLv2Ar — E! News (@enews) August 25, 2017

The source added that Brad Pitt is thrilled whenever the kids come over and visit. Between spending time with their father and playing at their home skatepark, the kids love it when they’re with their dad.

Even if Pitt and Jolie don’t get back together, it’s great to hear that their relationship is getting better and the kids are doing fine.

Jolie, on the other hand, is reportedly holding out hope for their romance. An inside source told that Jolie hopes the family will reunite and that Pitt will want her back. She allegedly misses having her husband around and keeps thinking back on the good times they shared.

The actress was also impressed with how Pitt has turned his life around after the split. Pitt admitted that drinking drove a wedge between him and his family.

Shortly after the divorce, the actor went into rehab and has been sober for the better part of a year.

Jolie allegedly can’t believe how much Pitt has changed and is having second thoughts about the split. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Pitt feels the same way.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not commented on the latest rumors surrounding their divorce.