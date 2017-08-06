Brad Pitt ‘Hurt’ By Angelina Jolie’s Interviews About Life After Divorce

Brad Pitt is only human, and the words uttered by his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, are painful to hear.

Pitt and Jolie were once one of the most powerful couples on this planet.

However, it all took a shocking turn in late 2016 when the stunning brunette filed for divorce.

Since then, there have been a lot of whispering and rumors in the media that often put Pitt in a bad light.

Additionally, the very reserved Jolie has also opened up to several publications about the split.

Jolie often broke down in tears while talking about her soon-to-be former husband and their six children.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Jolie confessed that “things got bad, things became difficult in the summer of 2016,” and she eventually filed for divorce.

The filmmaker went on to say that their brood is having a tough time adjusting to the situation.

However, she remains hopeful that they will pull through.

The Hollywood star explained: “They are six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals. I am very proud of them. They have been very brave. They were very brave [in times they needed to be].”

She added: “[Our children have been] very brave… in times they needed to be. We are all just healing from the events that led to the filing… They are not healing from the divorce. They are healing from some… from life, from things in life.”

A source close to Mr. Pitt said he was hurt by the interviews and the words Jolie used to describe their post-split life as a family.

The chatty insider had the following to say to a well-known publication: “Brad, 53, felt Angie was saying that the kids are trying to heal from him. He was wounded and hurt by the way she phrased that. He is making him out to be the villain.he’s rising above it…”

The close friend of Mr. Pitt went on to share: “Although Angie took some strong shots at him in the interview, he knows he is finally in a good place with the kids, and that one day, he will have the custody arrangement that he wants.”

According to the person, while Jolie is talking to the media about the pain Pitt caused her, she is denying him access to their children and keeping him away from birthday parties and other important family events.