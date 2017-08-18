Brad Pitt Hopes To Remarry After Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt is not officially divorced as yet from Angelina Jolie, but he is already thinking about getting married for the third time.

This week, there was a lot of confusion in the media after reports surfaced claiming that Jolie spoke to her children and they convinced her to stay married to Pitt.

It was stated that the activist was in awe at how much progress her estranged husband had made since entering rehab for alcohol addiction.

Very quickly, a close source to the former couple shot down the rumors.

The person said the divorce is moving forward, but they are taking it slow to protect their six children.

The chatty insider explained that the pair has reached the point of no return and added: “The divorce has not been called off, it is still going ahead, they are just in no hurry. The kids would love for their parents to get back together, they really miss Brad living at home, but it is not on the cards. Brad has made all the right steps, he has quit drinking, and he has publicly taken on responsibility for their break-up.”

Another person with close ties to Mr. Pitt claimed he is already looking ahead to his post-divorce life.

The actor is said to be dating, but nothing serious at the moment.

When he does find the right woman, he plans to remarry.

According to the insider, Jolie is not thrilled to hear that her estranged husband is already hearing wedding bells.

However, she has better and bigger things to focus on at the moment – her family.

The source told a well-known media outlet: “They are both cutting back on acting commitments. Brad is more concentrated on producing while Angie is more focused on directing. They will still act in the occasional project if it catches their interest, but they are more interested in being behind the camera these days. Above all, they want to be able to spend more time with the children even if it means leaving the spotlight for a bit.”

Advertisement

Rumor has it, Pitt, who has become passionate about sculptures and other arts, is quietly dating a well-known artist, but they are keeping the romance on the down low, for now.