Brad Pitt Haunted By Painful Memories As He Fights To Stay Sober For The Sake Of His Kids!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/14/2017
brad pittSource: radaronline.com

Now that he is sober, a lot of painful memories he had been suppressing for years are surfacing. Although Brad Pitt is doing his best to stay strong and away from alcohol, we have learned that the actor is haunted by his past with Angelina Jolie as well as the memories of their messy divorce.

Pitt blames his bad habits for the way his relationship with Jolie ended.

According to a source close to the actor, ‘A lot of memories are surfacing now that he is out of the fog of his marriage and the drinking and smoking that he was doing during that time. There is definitely an air about him like a soldier who has just been through a long war and has PTSD or something.’

The insider also stated that Brad recently recalled a troubling accident.

Back in 2012, Pitt fell and injured his ACL while carrying daughter Vivienne down the hill.

About the horrifying incident, the father of six could only say that he felt it was either Vivienne or him.

Memories like that are proving to be really difficult to face for the divorced Hollywood star but staying sober is definitely worth the nightmares.

The insider noted that Brad is fighting to stay clean as he has a lot of making up for lost time to do with his extended family but especially with his six children.

Do you believe the star will manage to stay sober or will the painful memories make him want to drown his sorrows in alcohol once again?

angelina jolie brad pitt

