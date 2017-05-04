Brad Pitt Has Been Attending AA Meetings In An Effort To Save Marriage, Sources Claim

Brad Pitt is keeping his promise to himself, and is staying away from drinking! The actor is so determined to get better that he has started attending Alcoholics Anonymous!

Advertisement

Brad Pitt has recently opened up about his struggle with boozing and revealed that, six months ago, probably in an effort to save his marriage to Angelina Jolie, the actor quit alcohol.

According to an insider, the man even started attending AA meetings.

“He sits in the back and has his cap pulled down as if he doesn’t want to draw attention to himself,” the source revealed.

Apparently, he’s also found some pals in the group that support him through the struggle with their kind and encouraging words.

As fans may remember, Pitt has searched for help for his addiction problems before.

One source claimed five nights at a sober retreat in Santa Monica cost him $15,000.

There, he joined the Narcotics Anonymous group party, where he was also caught by the paparazzi back in January.

“He’s in a better place now,” the source claimed, adding that Brad wants to sober up so that Angelina will take him back.

“I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family,” admitted the actor in his latest interview.

This year, however, Brad realized it was time for a change, as he was “boozing too much” and also occasionally taking drugs.

“It’s just become a problem,” he explained.

Pitt also claimed that he is very proud of himself for managing to stay away from alcohol for half a year already, despite being a “professional” that could out-drink a “Russian with his own vodka” before his newfound soberness.

Reports say that he was drunk during the plane ride that ended his marriage.

Advertisement

Do you think Brad Pitt should try to win Angelina Jolie back?