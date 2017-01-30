Brad Pitt Gets Rid of Angelina Jolie’s Things from His Home

Brad Pitt has decided to get rid of everything that reminds him of Angelina Jolie from his home.

The former couple has filled their multi-million dollar home with all sorts of keepsakes from around the world but now that they’re over, Pitt doesn’t want to have all of those reminders of her in the house.

The actor started emptying the house of all the furniture, photos, knick-knacks and souvenirs his former wife bought. Even a large fireplace was taken away from the house by removal men according to an eyewitness.

“Brad doesn’t need all of Angeline’a stuff — things like rugs from the Far East, weird ornaments and blankets — and various pieces of furniture which they bought as a couple. He’s keeping the antiques, watches and tasteful vintage items Angelina bought for him, but downsizing on a lot of things that has accumulated over time,” shared a source.

Pitt is also a big fan or vintage artifacts that he has collected from overseas a lot in the last years. His friend and art dealer, Bill Ketterer said: “Brad turned up at one art and furniture show, spent $33 million in an hour, then just got back on his plane and left.”

On the other hand, by getting rid of a few things that he does not need anymore, Pitt can make more room for fun things that he can build and install for his six children.

As we have reported before, the actor is doing his best to win the affection of his children back by building them a playground right in the yard.

“Brad wants to make a house of fun, the trampolines are just the start of it. He’s also ripping down the house at the back to make it into a children’s playground. They’ve been wondering what to do with it for years, he bought it 18 years ago, and it’s not been touched since. Makes sense to have this as the kids’ hideaway,” shared an insider.

“He has extended the skate park so now it goes around half the house — the west and south parts.”