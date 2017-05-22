Brad Pitt Displays A Stunning Look In Tokyo, While Promoting War Machine

Single and still gorgeous! Brad Pitt dressed up and appeared at a press conference for his upcoming Netflix original production, War Machine, in Tokyo, Japan. The 53-years old actor wore a trendy black jacket, a green T-shirt, off-white trousers and matching sneakers, giving the impression that he’s one heck of a man without even trying.

For many of his recent appearances, Pitt chose a more common look, with baggy pants, but now Jolie’s former husband looks calm, hot and confident.

His new film War Machine, directed by David Michôd, a mixture between parody and reality, with the movie showing U.S. General Glen McMahon’s (played by Brad Pitt) rise and fall during the war in Afghanistan.

At the press conference, the actor even opened up about what drove him to accept this role. Brad said that he saw a character he thought would be interesting to portray, a general, who was very delusional because he was so removed from the real world and from what was happening to the troops on the ground.

McMahon’s ambition helped him climb to the top of the ladder, but that also made him distant from the civilian world that he was there to serve.

Pitt concluded that at the root of this endless war was just plain human delusion.

While on tour for promoting his new film on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Pitt met with one of his biggest fans in the backstage, Gina Rodriguez.

The 32-years old actress excitedly snapped a “prom pic” with the star and revealed that her boyfriend, Joe LoCicero, calls the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” actor “the male Beyonce.”

War Machine will start streaming on Netflix on May 26.