FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
vin diesel angelina jolie johnny depp brad pitt scarlett johansson erin moran michael douglas charlie sheen jennifer aniston lisa marie presley ciara goldie hawn darren aronofsky emma watson meghan markle jessica biel charlize theron mila kunis amber heard amal clooney david lopez
Home » Hollywood

Brad Pitt Caught On Intimate Date With Sienna Miller!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/02/2017
0
638 Views
0


Brad Pitt Sienna MillerSource: thefix.nine.com.au

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce is close to being finalized, and it looks like the man cannot wait to get back out there! The Hollywood actor was recently caught by the paparazzi on a hot date with a fellow star.

Advertisement

We are happy Pitt is finally getting over his failed relationship with Jolie and is trying to find love again.

According to eyewitnesses, Angelina’s estranged husband was seen enjoying himself quite a lot in the company of none other than Sienna Miller! The sources revealed that Brad was involved in “some serious flirting” with the blonde beauty.

Although it looks like they were not alone, it might as well have been just the two of them at the time as they were super into each other.

The insiders claimed that at the time they were out on a private dinner with a group of friends, celebrating that premiere of The Lost City of Z.

The film is the newest project from Pitt’s personal production company, Plan B.

Reportedly, Sienna and Brad, who both star in the flick were “heavily enjoying each other’s company,” and “they were talking to each other all night.”

The “date” cheered Brad out as he was looking scary thin and depressed in the months following his divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

One eyewitness confirmed that the actor seemed to be “in very high spirits, which hasn’t been the case for a long time!

Advertisement

“He seems to be over a hump,” explained the source.

Post Views: 638

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt Sienna Miller

You may also like
Angelina Jolie Is Still Not Over Brad Pitt – She ‘Knows What He Is Up To At All Times’
05/01/2017
Angelina Jolie’s Unfair Payment To Cambodian Villagers Starts Feud!
05/01/2017
Angelina Jolie Is ‘Terrified’ That Brad Pitt Will Fall In Love Again
04/30/2017
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *