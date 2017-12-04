Brad Pitt Can’t Wait To Spend His Birthday With His Kids After Missing Pax’s Anniversary ‘Thanks To Angelina’

Brad Pitt’s birthday is just around the corner, and the family has some lovely plans for it. A source knows more details on what he will be doing with his kids.

2017 was not the best possible year that Brad could have following his divorce from Angelina Jolie and the rough times he had adjusted to life as a single person.

But he also did some beneficial things this year, such as going back to work which means a lot to him. On the other hand, it seems that 2017 will eventually come to an end in an excellent way for him.

Sources say that he will be able to spend his birthday on December 18 together with his children!

‘Brad is looking forward to his birthday this year because he’s going to have all his kids with him,’ a source told Hollywood Life.

The same insider continued and said that ‘Maddox and Pax have told their dad that they’re going to cook him a special birthday dinner, and the girls are going to make him a cake. A lot has changed over the past year, and Brad is feeling so much better now after a challenging twelve months.’

‘Brad’s children mean everything to him, and he hates not being there every day with them—but he has been seeing a lot more of the kids now that they’re living close by, and he feels like he’s finally able to make up for lost time. Brad was feeling down for his birthday last year, but now it looks like he is back on track and has started looking forward to the future again,’ the insider concluded.

It was previously reported that he was not able to attend Pax’s birthday which was in November because of Angelina. Sources say that all Brad desire is to spend as much time with his kids as possible and it seems that his wish will become a reality for his birthday anniversary in a couple of weeks.