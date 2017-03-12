Brad Pitt Cannot Forget Angelina Jolie – Jennifer Aniston Should Stay With Justin Theroux

Amidst his bitter divorce with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has revealed that he has come to terms with never falling in love again.

Many are surprised by the statement because it was previously reported that he was exchanging text messages with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

The former couple had been making plans to work on movies together and even reconnect.

Now the world is learning that after 11 years with Mrs. Jolie and raising six multicultural children together, Pitt has discovered that she is indeed the one who got away.

Some predicted the nasty divorce and custody battle with his “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-star would leave Pitt with a bitter taste in his mouth and would push him to dislike Jolie.

However, apparently that is not the case, au contraire, he still loves Mrs. Jolie and would take her back in a heartbeat.

A close source to the “A River Runs Through It” actor explained: “He’s not looking for any romance right now as he has his hands full. When the time comes, it will happen, and if it doesn’t, he is okay with that too.”

That is indeed a sad piece of news for Aniston who was ready to drop Justin Theroux to get back with the “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” star.

If Mr. Pitt is not searching for love, it is best that Mrs. Aniston saves her failing marriage to Mr. Theroux.

The family source went on to share that at the moment he is solely focused on being the best father to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

The source went on to explain: “Brad is focusing on what’s crucial after the split. He’s become even a better father if that was even possible. He adores those kids and showers them with love. It’s also incredibly important to him that they live as normal of a life as possible.”

The 41-year-old actress is also focusing on her family; she was spotted at LAX catching a flight to Cambodia with her clan.