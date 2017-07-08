FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blac chyna beyonce angelina jolie brad pitt paula abdul amber rose rob kardashian kourtney kardashian bella thorne elvis presley Maria Menounos kylie jenner kanye west mel b kate middleton Conrad Hilton kim kardashian jay-z camilla parker bowles meghan markle prince harry
Home » Lifestyle

Brad Pitt Bounced Back To A Healthy Body And, At 53, He Defies Age

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/08/2017
0
121 Views
0


Brad Pitt Bounced Back To A Healthy Body And, At 53, He Defies AgeSource: bet.com

Brad Pitt is healthy again, and he looks fantastic. After his split from Angelina Jolie, he has been looking healthier than ever these days, so it seems that 2017 is bringing some happiness for the actor.

We can’t forget the fact that Brad happens to be one of the most beautiful people from Hollywood.

However, it has been quite a long time since he looked this great.

His fans keep wondering if this has anything to do with his breakup with Angelina.

 

According to some reports, the couple had a tough time during their marriage.

Even if the two of them are apparently willing to raise their kids together this Hollywood romance came to a halt.

Brad Pitt is 53 years old, and not even his enemies would claim that he looks it.

Brad can give a run for any young actor’s money with his excessive good looks.

The actor was seen on the Fourth of July wearing a simple pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, and brown shoes.

Brad is still single. The amazing actor has, however, been linked to supermodel Elle Macpherson and also to actress Sienna Miller.

His Fourth of July look was proof that he was at his healthiest self again.

Brad’s Fourth of July look was proof that he was at his healthiest self again.

We can’t deny the fact that Brad looked hot all his life and even in his 1987 debut movie called Hunk he looked very handsome.

The last years might have been hard for him on the personal front.

It was not very hard for him to get back into shape, once things started to look better.

According to a source, after his split with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is leading a happy and healthy life as he should.

Brad is enjoying his single status for now.

However, the source revealed to Hollywood Life that his good looks had no direct connection with his divorce with Angelina.

Advertisement

According to the insider, Brad is not into having a revenge body or something like that at all. All he wants is to be happy and healthy.

Post Views: 121

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt

Advertisement

You may also like
This Is How Brad Pitt Regained His Fit Body Following The Divorce From Angelina Jolie
07/08/2017
Brad Pitt Reveals His Sexy Figure Once Again While Out In L.A.
07/07/2017
Brad Pitt And Sienna Miller Are ‘Spending Time Together’ Despite Denying Their Relationship
07/06/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *