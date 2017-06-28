Brad Pitt Asks Angelina Jolie To Spend More Time With The Kids Amid Sienna Miller Dating Reports

Brad Pitt is trying his best to spend time with his six children amid a complicated divorce process from Angelina Jolie that has been marked by twists and turns.

The 53-year-old Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor has been asking his estranged wife to make an effort for him to be able to connect with the kids because he misses them a lot.

Since the entire clan is in Europe at the moment, Pitt is hoping that they will get together at some point.

Jolie, 42, has not yet given a clear answer and is weighing in the different options that are available.

An insider has shared: “Brad has been pushing Angelina, urging her to let him see the kids in London. He made plans to be in Europe for Glastonbury Festival, and when he learned she would be with their children in the UK too, he thought he would try to work around her schedule to spend time with the kids.”

After months of drama all over the press, Pitt and Jolie have made a lot of progress in recent weeks trying to find some balance and arrangements that can be beneficial for all the parties involved.

The source added: “Brad is trying to be flexible and do everything right so that he can spend time with kids any way he can. He misses all the time they used to spend together and wants to see them any way he can.”

That is very sweet of the top Hollywood actor, who has reportedly started dating again.

In the past few days, tabloids have linked him to Australian model Elle Macpherson and British-American actress Sienna Miller.

Media outlets in the United Kingdom claim that Pitt and Miller are dating despite a denial from the American Sniper star.

A person in the know told The Sun: “It is early days, but they are very into each other and enjoying a carefree, casual summer romance. They are both absolutely determined to keep everything under wraps. Their goal is to explore things without any massive publicity. It could all fizzle out, so they are waiting to see.”

The dating rumors are probably not helping build trust with Jolie.

The allegations started surfacing online in April after the two actors were seen flirting at a promotion stop for their film, The Lost City Of Z.

A witness shared at the time: “They were heavily enjoying each other’s company and ‘they were talking to each other all night.”

Some online commenters say that all of this is just part of a PR campaign to make the players look good in a messy situation.