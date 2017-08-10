Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: Her Heart Has ‘Softened’ Since Filing For Divorce

Could they be getting back together? According to reports, Brad Pitt’s numerous changes in life have made Angelina Jolie gain new respect towards him.

Brad is now an entirely different man than he was when Angelina decided to pull the plug on their marriage last September.

❤️ A post shared by Brad Pitt ️️️ (@bradpittoficial) on Nov 20, 2015 at 5:15am PST

Not only he is sober, but he is now more introspective and appreciative of the life that he has when they were still married and raising their brood of six kids.

His transformation got the attention of the actress. Who knows what’s going to happen; maybe there still is a chance that the two of them would get back together.

‘Brad has made massive changes in his life; he’s so much healthier now than he was a year ago. He’s cleaned his side of the street with Angie and admitted to his part in the failure of the marriage. The way he’s handled himself has gone a long way to earning back Angie’s respect,’ a friend of Angelina said.

‘The jury’s still out on whether she’d consider taking him back, but her heart has softened in a big way, things are healing,’ the same insider confessed.

They talk a lot more now than they did when they first broke up. The most important thing to both of them is that they get to a place where they can co-parent with total love and respect and they are well on their way,’ the insider added.

Angie admitted in a recent Vanity Fair interview that it was in the summer of 2016 when things got difficult with them.

Brad did an interview as well with GQ where he discussed the destruction of their marriage.

💑 A post shared by Brad Pitt ️️️ (@bradpittoficial) on Dec 29, 2015 at 7:31am PST

He confessed that his new life as a single man was self-inflicted by his behavior and he admitted to getting sober after realizing that his drinking had become a problem.

Advertisement

It looks like Angie managed to notice all these real changes about him because she had some kind words for him in her interview: ‘We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal.’