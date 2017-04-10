Brad Pitt And Sienna Miller Might Be Dating – How Will Angelina Jolie React?

Angelina Jolie will not like this; it is being reported that Brad Pitt might be dating Sienna Miller.

The rumors resurfaced after Mr. Pitt and Miss Miller were allegedly spotted flirting like two teenagers in a Los Angeles eatery last week.

According to Page Six, which broke the story, Miller, who starred in the movie, “The Lost City of Z,” produced by Pitt’s Plan B production company, and the actor were seen getting very cozy at a restaurant near the ArcLight movie theater in LA.

The source said: “They heavily enjoying each other’s company, they were talking to each other all night.”

The spy went on to reveal that Miller has managed to put a smile on Pitt’s face and added: “Pitt was in very high spirits, which he hasn’t been for a long time. He seems to be over a hump.”

The person told the publication that the divorce hit Pitt in ways words can not describe which is why he is so thin. This is not the first time rumors of Pitt and Miller hooking up have surfaced.

In October 2015, while Mrs. Jolie was still married to Mr. Pitt, it was claimed that she got angry after visiting her husband on the set of “The Lost City of Z.”

A source told In Touch at the time, the mother of six was frustrated because he would not stop talking about Miller’s talent as an actress.

An insider said: “She’s heard Brad bring up Sienna’s name almost every day since the film went into production in August… Sienna really gets under [Jolie’s] skin.”

Miller denied the story in an interview where she shared: “So this is the truth about that: Brad Pitt is producing the movie that I just wrapped, but I didn’t see him. He’s not been to the set. You know, he’s the producer of the film, and I’ve met him twice. It’s insane.”

Back then, no one believed that Pitt and Jolie had marital woes, but one year later they filed for divorce.