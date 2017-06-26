FREE NEWSLETTER
Brad Pitt And Sienna Miller Caught Making Out Despite The Actress Slamming Rumors About Their Relationship Two Months Ago!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/26/2017
Brad Pitt Sienna MillerSource: thecut.com

Back in April, Sienna Miller denied that she was involved in a romantic relationship with Brad Pitt. However, just a couple of months later, the rumors are back! According to new reports, the two stars got cozy during a VIP party at the Glastonbury music festival over the weekend.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the celebrities looked like they were really enjoying each other’s company!

Sources stated that Brad and Sienna held hands and were all touchy-feely as they partied alongside mutual pals such as Bradley Cooper and Noel Gallagher.

Sienna and Brad apparently met at around 3 AM in the festival’s Rabbit Hole area.

Onlookers confirmed they looked very cozy.

‘Brad and Sienna could not keep their hands off each other, touching and stroking each other at every opportunity. They seemed really intimate. They seemed keen to get away from prying eyes and made a dash for the Rabbit Hole, the festival’s underground and exclusive venue, with a group of friends and were inseparable as they waited to go inside. The party was cut short, and they had to leave after five minutes because the venue was closing. Bradley Cooper left, and Brad and Sienna headed back arm in arm to their private Winnebago,’ revealed one insider.

Another source even claimed that, unbelievably enough, Brad and Sienna were kissing in the VIP section of the Rabbit Hole.

Representatives for the two celebrities have refused to comment on their relationship.

Do you believe Brad Pitt has finally moved on from estranged wife Angelina Jolie with Sienna Miller?

Are the two even right for each other? Let us know what you think!

