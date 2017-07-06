Brad Pitt And Sienna Miller Are ‘Spending Time Together’ Despite Denying Their Relationship

Brad Pitt is moving on after his devastating split with Angelina Jolie. Although their divorce has not been finalized, Pitt is allegedly back in the dating game and has been spending time with Sienna Miller. Has the War Machine star found another love?

An inside source told Us Magazine that Pitt has already been on a few dates this year. Many of these women were introduced through mutual friends, though Pitt met Miller when he produced her newest movie, The Lost City of Z. Pitt and Miller have denied their alleged romance, though eye witnesses spotted them together at the Glastonbury Festival in England last weekend.

“They’ve been spending some time together,” a source revealed.

Rumors of their romance first surfaced back in April. The two were spotted flirting at a special dinner hosted for the cast of The Lost City of Z. Miller denied the reports at the time while Pitt has remained silent on his dating life. The actor is currently in the middle of a heated custody battle with Jolie for their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

Even if Miller and Pitt are hanging out, Daily Mail reports that Pitt’s busy schedule will put their romance on hold. The actor is getting ready to film his upcoming sci-fi movie, Ad Astra, in Brazil. Brad Pitt is expected to leave the country in August and will not be back until September. This does leave a whole month for Miller and Pitt to get to know each other better, though a source claims their romance isn’t serious.

“It’s early days, but they are very into each other and enjoying a carefree, casual summer romance,” the source shared. “They’re both absolutely determined to keep everything under wraps. Their goal is to explore things without any massive publicity. It could all fizzle out, so they’re waiting to see.”

Although the reports of a romance continue to gain steam, Miller allegedly finds the rumors highly amusing. A source says the actress has been poking fun at the reports with friends and telling everyone that she and Pitt are just good friends.

Advertisement

While Brad Pitt’s romantic life takes off, Jolie is focused solely on her kids. According to Daily Mail, the Tomb Raider star was just spotted grocery shopping with her 9-year-old daughter, Vivienne. Jolie wore a long black dress that hid most of her figure and completed her look with oversized sunglasses. The two were seen in the Los Feliz neighborhood where Jolie recently purchased a home.