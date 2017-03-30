Brad Pitt And Sandra Bullock Might Be Dating But There Is Not Much To Prove It

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock are apparently dating thanks to George Clooney, according to several websites, and a little digging revealed that this whole story should be taken with a grain or even an entire spoon of salt.

This week via Yahoo, an Australian website called New Idea claimed that a source explained since Bullock split from photographer Bryan Randall, she has been secretly dating Mr. Pitt.

According to the tipster, Bullock and Pitt were always fond of each so after his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Clooney apparently played matchmaker.

Pitt and Bullock had the opportunity to bond because both of them are working with Clooney on “Ocean’s Eight.”

The source said Mr. Clooney was happy to help Pitt meet someone new because he was left heartbroken and devastated after Jolie dumped him and started a custody war over their six children.

The spy told the Aussie publication: “It’s fair to say that Brad and Sandra have always had a soft spot for each other.”

The same source added: “They’ve always moved in the same crowd, but the timing has been wrong – either he’s been with someone, or she has. But now they’re finally free to take their chemistry to the next level.”

The spy concluded by stating: “It was George who set Brad up with Sandy. George and Brad have been friends for years and have been talking a lot lately, while Sandy has been keeping close ties with George, who’s a producer on Ocean’s Eight, and – bam! – the opportunity was there.”

This dating rumor is nothing but a rumor because another spy shared that since his separation, Pitt has been single and has been working on sculptures to relieve stress.

Mr. Pitt has also been enjoying a low-key social life and spending time with some old friends.

The person told People: “He often has friends over. Old friends are back in his life, and he seems happy about it.”

Do you think Brad Pitt is right for Sandra Bullock?