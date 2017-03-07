Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Want To Make Movies Together, What About Angelina Jolie?

A movie starring both Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt is more likely than a “Friends” reunion.

Ouch, that must be painful for Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer to hear because they would all get a career boost if the reunion took place.

A close source to Mrs. Aniston recently spoke to the media and revealed that now that she has been exchanging messages and emails with her former husband she is ready to work with him.

According to the insider, Aniston, who is now married to Justin Theroux, had dreamed of doing films with Pitt when they were together, and it never happened.

After his shocking split from Angelina Jolie, they have reconnected, and she was quick to bring up the idea, and the talented filmmaker said yes.

A spy said: “Jen would love to work with Brad on screen.”

The source went on to explain that Aniston, 48, is hoping to collaborate on a children’s movie with 53-year-old Pitt before jumping into a big budget film.

Aniston is very demanding and is hoping that a great script will come her way.

The source shared: “It would have to be the perfect role and all the stars would have to align, but it’s definitely something that would benefit their careers. She has thought maybe it would be easier for them to start something as voices on a future animated film — not characters that would be romantic with each other. ”

Also, here is the nasty dig at “Friends,” which came from the same source: “She would highly consider it, so much so that she thinks it’s more likely than a Friends reunion.”

While Aniston has her head in the clouds and is dreaming about making films with her former lover, her current husband is said to be fuming about this messy situation.

It is being reported that Theroux and Aniston have been growing apart since Pitt moved back in the picture.