Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Taking ‘Another Shot At Love’ Following His Nasty Split From Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt reportedly reached out to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in the wake of his nasty divorce with Angelina Jolie. While Pitt and Jolie continue to battle it out in court, In Touch Weekly reports that Pitt is turning to Aniston for support. Are they taking another shot at love?

An inside source claims that Pitt contacted Aniston and renewed their friendship after his split with Jolie. Although Aniston has been supportive of her ex-husband, it sounds like their relationship is not romantic. In fact, the insider says that Pitt doesn’t want to breakup up Aniston’s marriage to Justin Theroux. He simply enjoys Aniston’s friendship and wants her back in his life during this trying time.

Photos and full interview at link in bio.💥 [📸 @ryanmcginleystudios 👔 @mobolajidawodu] A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on May 3, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Jolie, on the other hand, is not happy about Pitt’s new pal. She was reportedly furious when she learned that Pitt and Aniston were talking again and has always viewed the Friends star as a bitter rival. It isn’t clear if this will complicate the divorce proceedings, but it does not sound like it’s helping things move along.

Pitt and Aniston have a complicated history. Their marriage was cut short back in 2005 while Brad Pitt was working on a movie with Jolie. The estranged couple stopped talking after the split, and Pitt’s romance with Jolie drove a bigger wedge between them. That all changed, however, once Pitt and Jolie divorced and the actor stopped drinking. He also allegedly apologized to Aniston for his actions when they were together, and she quickly forgave him.

“He soberly spoke about hitting rock bottom,” an insider claims. “He launched into a grand apology. He apologized for being an absentee husband in the marriage — being stoned and bored much of the time…”

🏹…❤️✌️ A post shared by @justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

That said, Gossip Cop reports that the rumors surrounding Pitt and Aniston’s renewed friendship are completely false. A source told the outlet that Pitt is not interested in pursuing Aniston, who is happily married to Theroux. The insider also claims that the entire story about Pitt and Aniston renewing their friendship and supporting each other is a fabrication.

Advertisement

Pitt is currently in the middle of finishing his divorce with Jolie, who filed over a year ago. Between their intense custody battle and large financial holdings, there’s no telling when they will finalize the divorce. Neither Brad Pitt nor Angelina Jolie have commented on the Jennifer Aniston rumors.