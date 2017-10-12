Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Drags On As He Seeks Comfort From His Ex

With Brad Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie still dragging on, the War Machine star has reportedly turned to Jennifer Aniston for comfort. An inside source told In Touch Weekly that Pitt renewed his friendship with Aniston after the divorce turned ugly and that she’s been helping him work through his nasty split.

It’s already been over a year since Jolie filed for divorce and the breakup still hasn’t been finalized. The actress recently opened up about the split and suggested that their six kids are doing better now that Pitt is out of the picture.

Although Jolie admitted that life hasn’t been easy this past year, she subtly slammed Pitt by saying that nobody has supported her more than her six kids – Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

As far as Aniston is concerned, the source revealed that she has become an important person in his life. He doesn’t, however, have any intention of breaking up Aniston’s marriage to actor Justin Theroux.

Instead, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have become close friends and have found they share a lot in common. This news, of course, hasn’t gone over well with Jolie, who is reportedly furious at the idea of Pitt and Aniston hanging out.

“Jen’s always been Angelina’s greatest rival when it comes to Brad. She hates the way that she has always been depicted as the evil femme fatale and Jen as the girl-next-door victim in the famous love triangle,” an insider revealed.

Pitt has undergone a major transformation since the divorce. In an interview with GQ, the actor owned up to a drinking problem and revealed that he’s since quit alcohol and made amends with everyone he has wronged over the years. This includes Aniston, whom received an apology from Pitt for how their marriage ended back in 2005.

While Pitt has found comfort in Aniston, Jolie has turned to her kids for support. According to NBC, Jolie recently opened up about the divorce and explained how she copes by leaning on her family. She also hopes the kids will grow stronger as a result of the split and admitted that it has been a rough year.

Angelina Jolie has not commented on the Aniston rumors or when the divorce might actually come to an end. We can only hope that the divorce is finalized soon and both parties can finally move on.