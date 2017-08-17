Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Will Not Reconcile Because Too Much Was Said & Done

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have said too many hurtful things to each other, and there is no turning back at this point.

The power couple has decided to march on with the divorce of the century, according to the very reliable TMZ.

After a decade together and raising six beautiful children, in late 2016, the pair announced they were going their separate ways.

The tabloids produced rumors of infidelities, verbal abuse, fights over assets, and jealousy.

Many so-called anonymous sources came forward to paint Mr. Pitt as the villain in the divorce.

Earlier this month, diehard fans of Brangelina received a glimmer of hope after countless British media outlets claimed the divorce was off.

News organizations stated the Oscar winner was impressed by Pitt’s decision to go to rehab and work on his addictions.

An insider shared at the time: “The jury is still out on whether she would consider taking him back, but her heart has softened in a big way, things are healing. They talk a lot more now than they did when they first broke up. The most important thing to both of them is that they get to a place where they can co-parent with total love and respect and they are well on their way.”

However, it was just another silly rumor giving supporters false hope.

Jolie and Pitt are quietly advancing with the divorce process because they have said and done things to each other that are unforgivable and unforgettable.

A family friend shared: “Sadly, way too much water has passed under the bridge for Brad and Angelina to reconcile. Too much has been said and done, and Brad especially feels that there’s no going back now. Brad loves his children so much; he would die for them. At this point, the most that either Brad or Angelina could hope for is to be able to forge a friendship, for the sake of the kids. But, even that is likely some time away from being reached at this point.”

Let us hope the young children are protected as the parents handle the publicized divorce.