Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Regret The Mudslinging In Their Marriage

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie apparently regret some of the fights that took place between them.

However, there is no turning back the hands of time.

As the former couple advances with the divorce process, they are taking some time out to reflect on their decade-long romance.

There were some good and some awful moments.

The pair seems to have raised six outstanding children who appear happy and according to their mother are eager to conquer the world.

The embarrassing moments include the leaks in the media about the nasty fights between Jolie and Pitt.

Allegedly, the former couple fought over their properties in Europe.

They disagreed on how and where to raise their children.

And there was a lot of mudslinging over their careers.

It was revealed that the Girl, Interrupted actress was jealous of Pitt’s success as a producer and actor.

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars agreed that they had taken things too far.

A source shared: “Sadly, way too much water has passed under the bridge for Brad and Angelina to reconcile. Too much has been said and done, and Brad especially feels that there’s no going back now. Brad loves his children so much; he would die for them. At this point, the most that either Brad or Angelina could hope for is to be able to forge a friendship, for the sake of the kids. But, even that is likely some time away from being reached at this point.”

While they cannot erase the past, they are making sure that they move forward as better parents.

The source explained: “They are both cutting back on acting commitments.Brad is more concentrated on producing while Angie is more focused on directing. They will still act in the occasional project if it catches their interest, but they are more interested in being behind the camera these days. Above all, they want to be able to spend more time with the children even if it means leaving the spotlight for a bit.”

The friend went on to say that Pitt and Jolie are more determined than ever to put the kids’ interests first.

The source added: “The kids are growing up so fast, and given the traumatic events of the past year, Brad and Angie want to provide them with as much stability and structure as possible.”

The rebranding has started for those two major stars.