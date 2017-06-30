Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Ready To Reconcile? Brad Is Reportedly Willing To Give Angelina Another Chance

It’s been nine months since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways, yet he might be having second thoughts about the split. An inside source told Life & Style that the divorce is on hold while Pitt and Jolie hammer out a custody arrangement. Is he using the down time to win Jolie back?

“She has invited Brad over to her new Los Feliz mansion, which is close to his house,” the insider shared. “Part of him hopes they can resume their lives together there and have a new beginning.”

While Pitt looks to rekindle his romance, close friends believe he is making the wrong decision. Pitt’s pals think Jolie is only using him to get a better custody deal and they worry that another bad fight could send Pitt spiraling out of control.

Pitt opened up about his alcohol addiction in a recent interview with GQ and admitted that the divorce has been difficult. He even revealed that alcohol played a major role in the breakup and that he has been sober ever since Jolie filed for divorce in September.

The War Machine star has been making amends with everyone he has hurt over the years. This includes Jennifer Aniston, who was hurt by all the rumors about how Brad Pitt cheated on her with Jolie. The same holds true for Pitt’s six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox – who have been undergoing therapy with Pitt to get their relationship back on track.

According to Hollywood Life, Pitt is also making sure his kids know the truth about the divorce and whether or not there’s a chance he and Jolie will reconcile. Despite all the rumors, Pitt reportedly told his children that the divorce is final and their parents will not be getting back together.

“The kids don’t love therapy, but they know that Brad has to do it,” a source revealed. “[Therapy’s] allowed them to get a better sense of his issues and come to terms with what went wrong in their parents’ marriage. Brad has firmly but gently explained that no matter how much he loves their mother, they are not getting back together. He doesn’t want them to have any false hopes.”

The insider added that Pitt has been coming to terms with his role in the divorce. Now that he’s been sober for months and is being honest, his relationship with the kids is steadily improving. In fact, he is now allowed unsupervised visits and is completely focused on making their lives better.

As far as Jolie is concerned, BE Entertainment reports that she experienced a bit of nostalgia on her recent trip to Africa. The actress visited Ethiopia to celebrate Zahara’s birthday and couldn’t help but remember the time she spent in the country with Pitt. She has not commented on the possibility of getting back with Brad Pitt.