Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Put Divorce On Hold – Are They Getting Back Together?

Today, reports took the Internet by storm, claiming that Angelina Jolie is second guessing her divorce from Brad Pitt and that she is willing to take him back if he promised to be more ‘committed to raising a family.’ However, we have learned that nothing has changed between the two stars when it comes to their relationship but that Brad and Angie did pause the divorce process in order to focus on their children instead.

As fans may remember, last month, Jolie broke her silence on their split, kids as well as her life as a single mother in her interview for Vanity Fair.

The Hollywood actress shocked many of her and Brad’s close ones when she talked about the six children considering that she and Brad initially agreed to keep them out of the spotlight in order to protect their privacy.

‘It is surprising that Angelina would use the children to help herself in the story, especially after years where both were dedicated to protecting their privacy,’ a family pal said at the time.

Back in May, Pitt also opened up about his personal life and struggles following the divorce, but he never discussed the kids.

However, despite the backlash Angelina received after her Vanity Fair article was published, one insider assured us both parents want what’s best for their children and are trying to put their interests first.

For now, it looks like both actors are focusing on their family and careers, so there is no real time for the divorce.

Putting it on hold doesn’t seem like a big deal anyway, and they are definitely not getting back together for now (or better yet, probably never!)

Advertisement

Were you hoping for reconciliation or are Brad and Angelina better off not romantically involved?