Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Part of a New “Global Citizen Class”

During their divorce filing last year, it was revealed that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie owned no less than 12 multi-million dollar homes across the world.

Now, according to new reports, Brad and Angelina have been categorized as people part of a “global citizen class” of millionaires who spend their time private jetting between their expensive proprieties scattered in most desirable places of the world.

The report, by the research firm Wealth-X, found that as private jet travel has become more accessible and faster internet speeds have made working from the beach or ski lodge more practical, the world’s wealthiest people are buying multiple homes in different countries.

According to the research, at least 10% of those people with assets of at least $30 million are owners of at least 5 other houses aside from their main residence.

“More than ever before these homes of the wealthy will be spread far and wide, across different countries and continents,” the report read.

Clelia Warburg Peters, president of Warburg Realty stated: “An emerging trend is the growth of the global citizen class, many of whom are extremely wealthy individuals who think of themselves as citizens of the world, as much as citizens of their home country.”

Peters said that they had a “huge degree of mobility” but noticed there was a growing “political pushback against this class”.

High-end travel was a deciding factor in the rise of this new social class. “The maturing private jet market in developing economies and the globalized nature of modern business have spurred demand for second [and often more] homes to fulfill the commercial, educational, and recreational needs of the ultra-wealthy and their families,” the report said.

The most popular cities for a second residence are: Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York and Singapore.

However, the dark side of owning multiple houses is of course, being excessive while other people in the world cannot afford one house.

“An elite group are able to channel their wealth into multiple properties while millions of people don’t have a roof over their heads,” said Oxfam’s inequality policy adviser, Chiara Mariotti. “We need to rebalance our economies so they work in the interests of everyone – especially the poorest – for example by ensuring the super-rich pay their fair share towards the fight against poverty.”