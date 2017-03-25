Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Made Peace For The Sake Of Their Children

Brad Pitt, who is in a better place since his shocking divorce from Angelina Jolie, is ready to work on his relationship with the actress for the sake of their six children.

Despite being hurt and left with a broken heart by Jolie, Pitt wants to move forward in a positive manner.

In the fall of 2016, the famous couple announced that they were getting a divorce. Immediately, rumors claimed the split came after Mr. Pitt had an altercation with their teenage son, Maddox.

After allegedly feuding for several months, the parents have decided to call a truce.

It has been confirmed that Pitt and Jolie are talking now and want to do what is best for their multicultural clan composed of Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne who are eight years old.

This week, a source close to Mr. Pitt came forward with a positive piece of news.

The spy spoke to a popular celebrity and entertainment website and said: “No matter how much Angie has hurt him, Brad was, and is, determined to mend his relationship with her for the sake of the kids.”

The tipster went on to explain: “Their welfare is more important than anything else in this world and he knows having a respectful relationship with Angie is what’s best for those kids.”

Earlier this month, the actress and director spoke to BBC’s Yalda Hakim while promoting her new movie in Cambodia and she was asked about the split.

Mrs. Jolie broke down and revealed that it had been a “difficult” time for her family and went on to confess: “I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and… and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

It is being claimed that while Jolie agrees with Pitt’s request to see his children, she has made it clear that she does not want his friend and ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, near them.