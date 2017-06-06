Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Have Put ‘Their Egos Aside’ For The Children In Messy Divorce

Angelina Jolie went through ups and downs in the past few months, she is now ready to put all of the drama behind, and she has a surprising ally in this quest for peace, her estranged husband, Brad Pitt.
The divorce shocked the globe, and their lawyers are still trying to find common ground to make it amicable.
The two sides fought an intense battle in the media before realizing that they were both going down. Pitt and Jolie have now found in their six children a real reason to handle the situation with great care.
Moreover, slowly, the pieces are being put together to rebuild the broken family. Things will no longer be the same, but everyone is working to improve the current reality.
An insider shared: “Brad Pitt, 52, and Angelina Jolie, 41, are doing everything in their power to put their egos aside and leave the drama behind for the sake of the kids.”
The source added: “The kids took the breakup really hard and it shocked both Brad and Angelina into realizing what their priorities are here — the welfare and happiness of the children.”
The two Hollywood megastars have decided to put all of their time and focus on achieving one simple goal, make the divorce work for the kids.
Our chatty insider explained: “Brad and Angelina have made a concerted effort to scale back on their acting careers for now so they can spend as much quality time as possible with the children.”
For Jolie and Pitt, co-parenting is not a small word, and they are doing their best to turn it into a success.
The person in the know added: “Brad and Angie are also interested in co-parenting in the long run. They are also working hard to come to some kind of peace agreement between themselves. So they can build a working, civil, relationship as co-parents. They are both devoted parents, and they are committed to providing a stable upbringing for the kids.”
They seem to be on the same page, and that is good news for the children.
For their children’s sake, I’m glad Angelina feels vindicated about Brad going public about his drinking problems and is getting help. Angelina, at the beginning, blamed her filing for divorce on his pot smoking and anger issues. Angelina didn’t make it sound as if he had a serious problem with alcohol…..only mentioned pot and possibly alcohol. He passed the drug test that was taken soon after she filed. After reading about what really happened on the plane and learning of her contact with their son via phone while on the plane and that they were working together about what to do once they got off the plane…..she said she wanted to calm Brad down and then leave separately….make him think he was getting what he wanted, all of them staying together didn’t go as planned because she kept pushing buttons to get him pissed off. She claims she doesn’t know who called police and that was it for her……she called the police and children’s services, or had someone do it….she was the one slinging mud and wanted him out of her life and their children’s lives and wanted it public. She wanted to humiliate him. Brad didn’t sling mud and wouldn’t let friends do it either. Brad was thinking of the children from the beginning. Angelina could only think of how to get him out of their lives permanently…..He was there for her after her mother died and brought her out of her depression. She had several bouts of severe depression and he supported her when she had her surgeries…if she really loved him, she would have made him get help with his drinking problems and stayed together as a family. Angelina wants a new life in the political arena and that didn’t include Brad any longer….She tried to get Hollywood to turn their backs on him, since she was the star of the family…when that didn’t work, it pissed her off even more. It wouldn’t surprise me if she tried to turn the children against him too. I can’t help but wonder why he developed a drinking problem. Was it because of his anger? Did he tire of all her bull s##t and stopped kissing her a**? She made new friends who would help with her new career in politics…..too bad Brad didn’t fit in with her plans. Them going on their honeymoon with them was a huge flag Brad….Angie doesn’t and didn’t want to take the time needed to work on their marriage. Her own mother wouldn’t allow her father in their lives after their divorce and Angie was doing exactly what her mother did. She knew she wanted out before they were married, so why Angelina did you agree to marry only to put the children through a divorce? Did it surprise her how much the children loved their father? Did she think she was the beloved parent? She took vows….for better or for worse, in sickness and in health…..