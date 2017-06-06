Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Have Put ‘Their Egos Aside’ For The Children In Messy Divorce

Angelina Jolie went through ups and downs in the past few months, she is now ready to put all of the drama behind, and she has a surprising ally in this quest for peace, her estranged husband, Brad Pitt.

The divorce shocked the globe, and their lawyers are still trying to find common ground to make it amicable.

The two sides fought an intense battle in the media before realizing that they were both going down. Pitt and Jolie have now found in their six children a real reason to handle the situation with great care.

Moreover, slowly, the pieces are being put together to rebuild the broken family. Things will no longer be the same, but everyone is working to improve the current reality.

An insider shared: “Brad Pitt, 52, and Angelina Jolie, 41, are doing everything in their power to put their egos aside and leave the drama behind for the sake of the kids.”

The source added: “The kids took the breakup really hard and it shocked both Brad and Angelina into realizing what their priorities are here — the welfare and happiness of the children.”

The two Hollywood megastars have decided to put all of their time and focus on achieving one simple goal, make the divorce work for the kids.

Our chatty insider explained: “Brad and Angelina have made a concerted effort to scale back on their acting careers for now so they can spend as much quality time as possible with the children.”

For Jolie and Pitt, co-parenting is not a small word, and they are doing their best to turn it into a success.

The person in the know added: “Brad and Angie are also interested in co-parenting in the long run. They are also working hard to come to some kind of peace agreement between themselves. So they can build a working, civil, relationship as co-parents. They are both devoted parents, and they are committed to providing a stable upbringing for the kids.”

Advertisement

They seem to be on the same page, and that is good news for the children.