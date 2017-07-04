Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Finally Reach Conclusive Agreement About Co-Parenting Their Six Kids!

Despite the fact that former Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting a divorce, things have been going a lot better between them, and they have now reached an agreement regarding co-parenting their six children – Pax, Maddox, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne, and Zahara. It looks like the actors are really making an effort for the sake of their kids.

Fans remember that once upon a time, Brangelina were #couplegoals.

But in the end, their relationship ended like most Hollywood romances and broke everyone’s hearts.

Amid their ugly divorce, Jolie and Pitt are trying to reach an agreement about co-parenting their six children.

According to a source close to the estranged couple ‘When Brad and Angie talk, it’s just about the kids. Usually, he is ringing one of the phones to speak to them, and Angie will pick up. Or, sometimes they talk directly about any child related issues that arise. Brad and Angie both have excellent management and legal teams dealing with all the other stuff, so neither really sees the point in calling just to have a friendly chat or rehash old business.’

Pitt has also reportedly been straight forward with the children as to not give them any false reconciliation hope.

Another source has revealed that Pitt sometimes reminds the kids about the divorce when they meet in therapy.

The whole family was spotted spending some quality time in London not too long ago.

Despite being just a short outing, such trips are very good for the kids who suffer the most because of their parents’ break up.

An insider claimed that Pitt is now back home with a new perspective on life, his career and overall, his place in the world.

He is much more hopeful about his future now that Angelina bought a house close to their old marital one.

He can see the children a lot more often nowadays, and that makes him happy.

Besides, the actor has also managed to get sober, so his life seems to finally be on the right track.

Advertisement

Do you think Angelina and Brad will be able to co-parent without any more drama?