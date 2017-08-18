FREE NEWSLETTER
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Are Sued By Lighting Designer

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/18/2017
Amid their divorce, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have to face another legal battle. The estranged couple has been ordered to pay their lighting designer 565,000 Euros. Designer Odile Soudant decided to sue them after they failed to credit her on their residence in Provence, French and drove her company toward financial ruin, according to The Guardian.

Odile claimed that Angie and Brad hired her back in 2010 to design lighting for four buildings in their estate.

 

The massive project involved over 17 people, including ‘architects, designers, lighting and acoustic specialists, and even an optical engineer to calculate the angle of the sun’s rays on the chateau.’

It went on for a few months before slowing down to a stop when the employees stopped receiving payment from Brad and Angelina.

‘Odile, I need you,’ Brad reportedly wrote in an email.

‘Come here, please. I need you to finish.’

Another email read, ‘I don’t know how things happen in France, but in the United States, friends don’t attack friends. I’ve been nothing but a fan of your work. Do not attack,’ said Brad.

‘Let’s finish the project and be proud of it. The work is too good to end on a sad note. Life is too short, my friend.,’ Brad ended his email.

Odile has been paid in full, but she is still fighting because she wants to be recognized as the creator of the whole project.

Because of the feud, the credit was given to one of the employees instead. ‘I am an artist, and this is my work,’ she said.

‘When someone tries to steal my work it is something else. This is all very painful for me.’

 

She insisted that the money she received was nothing compared to what she had been through.

‘Of course, people think Brad Pitt is right, that ‘he’s the good guy and she is wrong,’ ‘ she added.

In response to the news, a rep for Brad said in a statement, ‘We respect the Court’s decision resolving this long running, standard dispute over payment of invoices. This narrow ruling does not address any copyright issues involving the designs developed by Brad and has no connection to Chateau Miraval.’

