Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Are Still Getting A Divorce – It Will Just Be A Slow Process

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are moving forward with the divorce despite rumors stating otherwise.

A few days ago, it was claimed by several media outlets both in Europe and the United States that the estranged power couple had a change of heart thanks to their six children.

The publication, which broke the news, explained that Jolie’s heart had softened after realizing her kids especially Shillow were having a tough time with the split.

An insider told Us Weekly: “The divorce is off. They have not done anything to move it forward for several months, and no one thinks they are ever going to.”

According to the person in the know, Jolie is impressed by all the changes that Pitt made in his life in the past six months and wants to give the romance a second chance.

The source, who claimed to be well versed on the couple’s situation, shared: “Brad has made massive changes in his life; he is so much healthier now than he was a year ago. He has cleaned his side of the street with Angie and admitted to his part in the failure of the marriage. The way he is handled himself has gone a long way to earning back Angie’s respect.”

Additionally, the mother of six wants to make her multicultural clan happy.

The activist and actress knows real happiness for children means being with their two loving parents.

The pal revealed: “The kids would love for their parents to get back together, they miss Brad living at home, but it is not on the cards. Brad has made all the right steps, he has quit drinking, and he has publicly taken on responsibility for their break-up.”

Sorry, Brangelina fans, the divorce is still advancing – but it is happening at a snail’s pace because Jolie wants to be sure she is making the right decision.

Another source shared: “The divorce has not been called off; it is still going ahead, they are just in no hurry.”

Advertisement

Let us hope for the sake of the kids, the separation goes down smoothly, and the media does not further scrutinize them.