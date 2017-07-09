Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Are Putting Thier ‘Raw Emotions’ To The Side For Their Kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have gone through a lot of ups and downs in the past year. Following their turbulent custody battle, the former power couple have reportedly opened the doors of communication and are talking a lot about their kids.

An inside source told Hollywood Life that Jolie and Pitt mainly chat about their six kids with each other, but this is still a major improvement in their relationship. Although their divorce hasn’t been finalized, the two are clearly working on their co-parenting skills and want their children to have normal lives.

“They both have excellent management and legal teams dealing with all the other stuff, and neither sees the point in calling just to have a friendly chat, or to rehash old business,” the source shared. “The most important thing for them both has been to get to a stage where they are able to put the anger behind them and communicate in a healthy manner once again for the sake of the kids.”

Jolie and Pitt share six kids together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. In addition to calling each other, Brad Pitt has been enjoying more free time with his children. The War Machine star recently met up with some of the kids in London, which is a huge turnaround for Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie might be talking more freely with each other, but they still haven’t hashed out what went wrong in their marriage. The insider claims that the split is still too emotional for either of them to bring up, let along think about what they could have done different. At least they are starting to talk again and it might not be long until their divorce is over.

According to The Indian Express, Pitt is honest with his kids and hasn’t given them any hope for reconciliation. Pitt and Jolie are not getting back together, but sources claim that he is optimistic about what the future holds, especially after spending time with his brood.

In fact, Pink Villa reports that Pitt’s recent trip to London helped him gain a better perspective on the breakup. Given all the drama Pitt went through following the divorce, it’s good to see him with the kids more often. Back in September, Pitt faced allegations of child abuse stemming from an incident on a private plane with Maddox. The actor was eventually cleared of all the charges.

Pitt and Jolie have not commented on the latest developments surrounding their divorce. Jolie originally sought fully custody of the kids while Brad Pitt is requesting joint custody.