Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Are Focusing On Their Children’s Welfare Amid Claims He Reached Out To Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt is a changed man, and according to reports, he is taking steps to amend his relationship with Angelina Jolie because he firmly believes his six children are innocent bystanders in their messy divorce.

Moreover, Pitt has allegedly called his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, and apologized for hurting and cheating on her over a decade ago.

When two people are duking it out in court over parental and visiting rights, most of the time, the children in the situation are the ones feeling the pain.

Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey, after months of bickering and reportedly having screaming matches, Pitt and Jolie have come to the realization that their children have the right to have parents who are attentive, loving, and supportive.

So, the duo has decided to act like adults and concentrate on the happiness of their multicultural clan composed of Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins – Vivienne and Knox, 8.

A source close to the former couple told a well-known publication: “Brad Pitt, 52, and Angelina Jolie, 41, are doing everything in their power to put their egos aside and leave the drama behind for the sake of the kids.”

It has been confirmed that all of the children and Mr. Pitt have been seeing different therapists to help them cope with the split.

Ths spy shared: “The kids took the breakup really hard, and it shocked both Brad and Angelina into realizing what their priorities are here — the welfare and happiness of the children. Brad and Angelina have made a concerted effort to scale back on their acting careers for now so they can spend as much quality time as possible with the children.”

The same snitch went on to reveal that the pair has seen so many friendly exes find ways to be great at co-parenting and they want to do the same.

The person said: “Brad and Angie are also interested in co-parenting in the long run.They are also working hard to come to some kind of peace agreement between themselves. So they can build a working, civil, relationship as co-parents. They are both devoted parents, and they are committed to providing a stable upbringing for the kids.”

It has also been revealed that Pitt called Aniston and apologized to her for causing so much pain.

The insider said: “Brad apologized for all the heartbreak.He does not usually open up like that, but through therapy and recovery, he is learned to express his feelings. He addressed all the hurt he caused her.”

