Brad Pitt Admits His Mistakes And Is Working Hard To Become A Better Father After Divorce From Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is at a critical time in his life right now; he is reflecting on his past mistakes and trying to come up with a better version of himself.

After his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce in September, Pitt found himself in front of limited options.

The critically-acclaimed actor needed to change after years of burying some very serious issues like alcoholism.

Now, he is facing his demons with much courage and hopes his efforts will help him become a better father to his six children.

Pitt knows that he cannot go too fast, rebuilding takes a lot of time and patience. In the meantime, he is enjoying the short moments that he has with the kids.

After months of an epic battle in the media, the two Hollywood stars have decided to put the children first and work hard for them not to be too affected by the separation.

Of course, everything is not perfect yet, but the train is definitely moving in the right direction.

An insider shared: “Brad is going through a time of great self-reflection and reinvention, the past six months has been one of the most difficult times of his life, but he is growing as a person, and realizing what’s really important in life.”

The source added: “Brad does not get to see the kids every day now, so the time he does have with them is extra precious to him. He really wants to make the most of every minute and to be present. So, he prefers to spend time with them at the house, where it is just the family, and there’s no chaos, outside stimulus or distraction. The children are everything to Brad, they always have been, but even more so now that he does not have them with him every day.”

Pitt has a lot to be proud about because he looked in the mirror saw his flaws and was willing to do the hard work of addressing the problems.

Jolie is a scorned woman, so it will take some time before she can fully appreciate the new man she has in front of her, but insiders believe that she will get there.