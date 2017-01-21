Brad and Angelina Working Together for the Sake of the Children

It looks like after months of trying to discredit each other, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have decided to unite for the same cause – protecting their children.

Furthermore, as we have reported before, the judge that was hired to oversee their divorce is going to be a big help in bettering the mood between the estranged couple.

“[Judge John Ouderkirk] will try to get Angelina and Brad to laugh through their divorce proceedings,” revealed a source close to Brangelina. “He’s known to be strict, but also has a sense of humor that could diffuse any difficult issues they might encounter.”

The judge is in fact the same person who legally married them. Reportedly, both Angelina and Brad are fine with him knowing their situation entirely.

“[Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie] both trust and like him to a certain degree. Judge Ouderkirk has been around the block and has a lot of life and legal experience that he can bring to the table to try and help resolve this situation as amicably as possible.”

Ever since September of 2016, Jolie and Pitt have been battling for the custody of their six children. Now, the former couple has released a statement that proves they are ready to start a new chapter in their lives, one that has less to do with hate and conflicts and more with civilized collaboration for the sake of their kids.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Although they have been dissing each other in the court documents ever since the divorce was filed, now Brad and Angelina seem to have finally put their differences aside and started focusing on the well being of their kids instead.

California divorce attorney Dave Pisarra revealed that Pitt and Jolie have likely been advised against speaking ill of one another.

“[Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s] attorneys have probably told them by now that publicly shaming each other will not help them in front of a judge, whether private or public. The fact that the parties are looking to resolve this conflict privately will hopefully move them to stop trashing each other in public.”