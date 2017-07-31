Boyfriend Of O.J.’s Daughter To Run For Office, Says ‘The Simpsons Are Great People’

It looks like the boyfriend of O.J. Simpson’s youngest daughter Sydney is running for office in St. Petersburg’s City Council election. According to Sydney’s man, Robert Blackmon, it is up to people’s will, whether he wins or not.

But despite his connection to the infamous O.J., Blackmon believes he has a big chance.

The Juice is set to be released from prison this fall, in October after serving a nine-year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping.

‘I probably should not be speaking about the Simpsons without their permission. The entire Simpson family are great people. They have been great friends to me,’ the 28-year-old boyfriend stated.

As of significant other, 31-year-old Sydney, Blackmon claimed she is a very private person despite her father’s controversial fame.

He also added that she has been selflessly supporting him without worrying about the way his political visibility could influence her personal life.

One of Blackmon’s campaign signs is even placed in front of her rundown Florida house.

When approached by a reporter last year, Sydney refused to open up and claimed she just wants to be left alone.

O.J.’s daughter has been bashed for her alleged drinking problem after the mysterious death of her late mother, Nicole Brown Simpson.

‘She is very quiet. She lives by herself and does not have many friends,’ a neighbor dished about Sydney’s life.

