Boy Or Girl? Kailyn Lowry Finally Breaks Silence On Third Baby’s Gender!

The Teen Mom star is not keeping the secret anymore. Kailyn Lowry decided to dish on her baby’s gender before the delivery.

As fans may be aware, Lowry is expecting her third child with baby daddy Chris Lopez, and she is due any day now.

The reality TV star’s followers have been waiting for Baby Lo’s arrival but not as much as Teen Mom co-star Catelynn Lowell!

‘Come on #BabyLo I want to make sure you are a girl,’ Lowell tweeted.

Lowry responded to the tweet saying she thinks it’s actually a boy.

Yesterday, the expecting mother also revealed a possible name for her child – Murphy.

After her fans had started speculating she is having a boy, Lowry stated she likes the name for a girl but that she doesn’t know what it is.

About this season of Teen Mom, the star revealed it was rough because of her pregnancy, and she didn’t want to film most of the time.

The good news is that Kailyn is due any moment now, so she won’t have to struggle with the pregnancy for much longer.

Source: snapchat.com

With her former husband Javi Marroquin out of town for work, the man stated they worked out ‘plans for all scenarios’ for when she gives birth regarding who will care for their 3-year-old son, Lincoln.

Unfortunately, Lowry’s third baby daddy is not as dependable as Javi.

Lopez allegedly left the Teen Mom star around the time he learned she was pregnant.

Regardless of their estrangement, however, Kailyn plans on announcing him when she goes into labor.

‘She wants to give him the opportunity to see his child being born,’ one source stated.

Do you think Kailyn Lowry is having a boy or a girl?