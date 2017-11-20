FREE NEWSLETTER
Boy George Shades BTS Following Their AMAs Performance – ‘What Are These Guys Actually Smoking?’

Nick Markus Posted On 11/20/2017
BTS The Chainsmokers Boy GeorgeSource: popsugar.com

It is safe to say that BTS managed to make history this year with their American TV live debut at the 2017 American Music Awards. But while it seemed like the whole world was excited about the legendary performance, Boy George was not impressed. The man took to social media to diss The Chainsmokers for praising the K-Pop boy group.

The EDM duo had a great night at the AMAs, and that was also because they managed to spend more time with their pals, BTS.

Alex posted a photo of him and the Bulletproof Boys enjoying their hang-out time, captioning it: ‘Love these guys! BTS great performance, see you at the After.’

Later, when Boy George stumbled upon the praising tweet, he decided to express his own views on BTS’ performance.

‘I am sorry. What are these guys actually smoking?’ he commented.

Wow, double shade? It sounds like George is slamming BTS by claiming that the EDM duo must be high to think that the DNA performance was any good.

Regardless of Boy George’s opinion, however, we cannot deny that Bangtan Boys had one of the most cheered on stages of the night and their #BTSxAMAs hashtag, complete with their own emoji even trended on Twitter.

When they finally took the stage close to the end of the show, the crowd went wild.

‘We never really expected it. And to perform in front of millions on television is historic for us. It is so amazing, so fantastic and wonderful,’ RM said about their American debut.

And they are still not done riding the wave of their best year so far!

In the following days, BTS are set to make their United States daytime talk show debut by stopping by The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The total package group is ready to take the world by storm, and we are super excited and proud!

What do you think about Boy George’s tweet?

5 Comments

E M
11/21/2017 at 3:45 pm
Reply

LOL I’m sorry, but who? I don’t think anyone should be really upset over a hater. Famous people tend to have that kind of following too. I’d be more offended if I actually knew who this guy was, but we really should just treat his comment as relevant as he is and ignore it.

Great job, BTS! They killed it and I loved the audience reaction! XDXDXD I can’t wait to see them on Ellen ^^


Monique
11/20/2017 at 3:37 pm
Reply

I really agree with Boy George, he can absolutely recognize if something is good or not. I saw the performance and I thought they were little asian girls in lipsync, then later remembered the kpop fans are crazy and stupid all like Kim Jung Un on steroids so its scary too.


    Sorry Bae
    11/21/2017 at 4:25 pm
    Reply

    I read your comment and I thought you’re ignorant, racist, and have no idea what you’re talking about and then I remembered Donald Trump is your president and now, THAT is scary!

    Joanne Brien
    11/28/2017 at 9:43 am
    Reply

    Wow the s.t.u.p.i.d racist trash that spews out from your ignorant minds! Boy George and his minion, Monique, are obviously smoking some ugly jealousy. Boy George is a has been who has to live off of his manager because he is broke! Long time ago he had few hits, blew it all away as junkie – another words, HE is the one who smoked his brain cells away. Hence hurtful racist remarks coming out of a gay guy, who obviously forgot what it feels like to be hated for just being who you are. Bts and the chainsmokers are smoking nothing except fame and fortune. Keep on hating, keep on being ugly Boy George, and Monique. It becomes you. This world can’t all be filled with beautiful people, we need failures like you too, to learn what not to do in life.

Ja bru
11/20/2017 at 12:26 pm
Reply

Boy George is just an idiot and he’s just jealous that BTS actually did a really good job. This is my daughter’s favorite band and I wish I could show you all the recording of her dancing and singing along these guys are the reason my daughter has learned how to read write speak and understand Korean. Boy George again is just jealous because he is irrelevant and he has been for a very long time in this is the new little it group for the new teeny boppers so good for BTS good for The Chainsmokers Boy George suck monkey butt.


