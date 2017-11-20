Boy George Shades BTS Following Their AMAs Performance – ‘What Are These Guys Actually Smoking?’

It is safe to say that BTS managed to make history this year with their American TV live debut at the 2017 American Music Awards. But while it seemed like the whole world was excited about the legendary performance, Boy George was not impressed. The man took to social media to diss The Chainsmokers for praising the K-Pop boy group.

The EDM duo had a great night at the AMAs, and that was also because they managed to spend more time with their pals, BTS.

Alex posted a photo of him and the Bulletproof Boys enjoying their hang-out time, captioning it: ‘Love these guys! BTS great performance, see you at the After.’

Later, when Boy George stumbled upon the praising tweet, he decided to express his own views on BTS’ performance.

‘I am sorry. What are these guys actually smoking?’ he commented.

I'm sorry. What are these guys actually smoking? https://t.co/DpDTuhaJF6 — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) November 20, 2017

Wow, double shade? It sounds like George is slamming BTS by claiming that the EDM duo must be high to think that the DNA performance was any good.

Regardless of Boy George’s opinion, however, we cannot deny that Bangtan Boys had one of the most cheered on stages of the night and their #BTSxAMAs hashtag, complete with their own emoji even trended on Twitter.

When they finally took the stage close to the end of the show, the crowd went wild.

‘We never really expected it. And to perform in front of millions on television is historic for us. It is so amazing, so fantastic and wonderful,’ RM said about their American debut.

And they are still not done riding the wave of their best year so far!

In the following days, BTS are set to make their United States daytime talk show debut by stopping by The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The total package group is ready to take the world by storm, and we are super excited and proud!

What do you think about Boy George’s tweet?