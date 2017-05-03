Bow Wow (Shad Moss) Has Epic Meltdown On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ After Confronting Absent Dad Alfonso Preston

Bow Wow, better known as Shad Moss, is featured in “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” and a preview of the show revealed that the rapper had an epic meltdown after his estranged father, Alfonso Preston Moss, walked into the studio to talk to him.

“Growing Up Hip Hop” is a new reality series that will focus on the complicated life of Mr. Moss as he tries to work on a new album, (the follow-up to his 2009 LP, “New Jack City II.”)

The rapper is back in the studio with his mentors and surrogate fathers, Snoop Dogg and mega-producer Jermaine Dupri, and femcee Da Brat while juggling being a single father and raising his young daughter, Shai Moss, and trying to have some kind of relationship with his baby mama, Joie Chavis.

The show also includes Bow Wow’s mother, Teresa Rena Caldwell, along with Reginae Carter, the daughter of Lil’ Wayne and Toya Wright, Zonnique Pullins, the daughter of hip-hop former power couple – T.I. and Tiny – Brandon Barnes, and Waka Flocka Flame.

At the young age of 30, the “All About the Benjamins” actor has been in the entertainment business for more than 16 years and has seen his quite a bit.

Straight out of school to Beverly Hills. Anything for my #1 girl. Oh yeah ladies, she says is she slaying the tom ford shades. Haha this little girl is something else ❤ #Valentinesday A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:57pm PST

While his mother has always been present in his life, his father skipped town early on, and to make great television; it appears that the producers of the show thought it would be an excellent idea to reunite them.

It did not go very well. The “Take Ya Home” rapper said in a preview released by WE tv: “I’ve made it this far without him and I’ma keep going forward without him.”

Omg!!! My daughter has the tea ☕️hahaha where does she get her news from 😂😂😂 #familytime #springbreak "daddy drake and ri ri broke up" WHAT ???!!! 😂😂 A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

However, the moment when the father and son came face-to-face in the studio, “The Don, The Dutch” artist lost it and yelled: “What the f**k are you doing here, man?. I ain’t seen you in forever and you come in here?”

In the past, Bow Wow explained that being famous at the age of six, having an absent father and loneliness led to a dark place.

He shared: “Right around the third album, that’s when I was just done. My boys get on me, because I like to sit in the house; and my answer and my response to that is because I’ve done everything. I’ve been everywhere, three and four times again. There’s not a girl I ain’t smash, there ain’t a place I ain’t been, there ain’t a hotel room I ain’t stayed in, a car I ain’t drove.”

Do you think fiancée, Erica Mena, will appear on the show?