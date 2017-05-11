Bow Wow Made Ciara, Chris Brown, And Trey Songz – He Claims – In Weird Defense Of Fake Private Plane Drama

Bow Wow, also known as Shad Moss, is being delusional right now.

Faced with the madness surrounding the hashtag #BowWowChallenge, he has decided to conduct an interview where he claimed that he is the one who launched the careers of his ex-girlfriend, Ciara, Trey Songz, and Chris Brown.

It has been a difficult week for Bow Wow, who has decided to make things even more twisted.

People on social media have been having a field day with the young rapper after he was caught faking it.

The father of one shared a photo on Instagram claiming that he was about to board a private jet to go on a promotional tour and talk about his new show, “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

In a matter of minutes, it was revealed that Bow Wow lied and took a picture from MIA VIP Transportation, a company located in Florida and claimed it as his own.

The fake photo gave birth to the now infamous #BowWowChallenge where he is being mocked mercilessly.

He responded to the controversy by bashing the people laughing at him.

He said: “You don’t live my life. Everybody like talk about the plane, I didn’t know that was news. That ain’t news. What is there to talk about?”

He added: “Ain’t nothing to talk about. I don’t got nothing to explain to n—ass. I been doing this s—t for too long. It take a second to hate but it take you a lifetime to make 500k n—a, make 500 thousand talk to me. I’m bout to go get some food.”

Bow Wow also announced that he is the one who made Ciara, Songz, and Brown famous.

He said in an interview earlier today: “They wouldn’t even know half these guys that they love today if it wasn’t for [Scream] as a platform.We put Trey Songz on his first tour ever. I put Omarion on his first tour ever. I put Chris Brown on his first tour ever, which was the Scream tour. Ciara. First tour ever was that.”

He went on to brag: “I can’t say they owe me anything. But I love to put people in positions to watch them succeed.”

“Growing up Hip Hop Atlanta” will premiere on May 25th We TV.