Bow Wow Made Ciara, Chris Brown, And Trey Songz – He Claims – In Weird Defense Of Fake Private Plane Drama

Bow Wow, also known as Shad Moss, is being delusional right now.
Faced with the madness surrounding the hashtag #BowWowChallenge, he has decided to conduct an interview where he claimed that he is the one who launched the careers of his ex-girlfriend, Ciara, Trey Songz, and Chris Brown.
It has been a difficult week for Bow Wow, who has decided to make things even more twisted.
People on social media have been having a field day with the young rapper after he was caught faking it.
The father of one shared a photo on Instagram claiming that he was about to board a private jet to go on a promotional tour and talk about his new show, “Growing Up Hip Hop.”
In a matter of minutes, it was revealed that Bow Wow lied and took a picture from MIA VIP Transportation, a company located in Florida and claimed it as his own.
The fake photo gave birth to the now infamous #BowWowChallenge where he is being mocked mercilessly.
He responded to the controversy by bashing the people laughing at him.
WINNER!!! 😭 #BowWowChallengepic.twitter.com/6O5IVjnD9G
— Phoenix (@shun_tphoenix) May 11, 2017
He said: “You don’t live my life. Everybody like talk about the plane, I didn’t know that was news. That ain’t news. What is there to talk about?”
He added: “Ain’t nothing to talk about. I don’t got nothing to explain to n—ass. I been doing this s—t for too long. It take a second to hate but it take you a lifetime to make 500k n—a, make 500 thousand talk to me. I’m bout to go get some food.”
Wow hard work truly does pay off 😍🤑 #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/IVK9T74Lx9
— Sierra Dearns |-/ (@SierraRambles) May 10, 2017
Bow Wow also announced that he is the one who made Ciara, Songz, and Brown famous.
He said in an interview earlier today: “They wouldn’t even know half these guys that they love today if it wasn’t for [Scream] as a platform.We put Trey Songz on his first tour ever. I put Omarion on his first tour ever. I put Chris Brown on his first tour ever, which was the Scream tour. Ciara. First tour ever was that.”
He went on to brag: “I can’t say they owe me anything. But I love to put people in positions to watch them succeed.”
“Growing up Hip Hop Atlanta” will premiere on May 25th We TV.
