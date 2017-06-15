Bow Wow Gets Roasted By People On Twitter For Apparently Lying About Fans Chasing Him

Bow Wow is under fire yet again! But this time, the circumstances are a little different. The rapper is denying claims that he paid fans to chase him through the street as a publicity stunt.

The rapper and television personality was filmed while in Charlotte, North Carolina, when he was on the run from fans with his crew members on Sunday.

Bow Wow paid some "fans" to chase him in Charlotte. He 27. pic.twitter.com/K8S8ceklKp — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 12, 2017

However, people online don’t believe a single word of it.

Individuals on social media are suggesting the situation was a set-up, and the people involved were paid to chase the 30-year-old performer.

In a conversation with TMZ, Bow Wow refuted the allegations and gave some context behind the events depicted in the video.

During his chat with the media outlet, the rapper said somewhat incomprehensibly, “Our tour buses were parked, not actually where it was supposed to be,” the 30-year-old explained in his defense.

“I remember being at the top of the loading dock with Jermaine, and Jermaine is like, ‘Yo, you cannot go out there.’ I’m like, ‘Look, I’m not about to stand here in the loading dock all day. We got to get to the bus.’ So I told him, I said, ‘Well, I’m going to try to run around the crowd,’ and he’s like ‘Good luck.’”

The rapper said the whole ordeal was smooth until a “fan grabbed his shirt” and then he had to make a run for it.

Either way, if the allegations the stuation was a “set-up” are true, then this won’t be the first time Bow Wow has been involved with a super embarrassing publicity stunt. He was recently caught lying about having a private jet when in reality, he was riding a commercial airliner like everyone else.