Home » Entertainment

Both Teresa Giudice And Margaret Josephs Break Down On The Latest Episode Of ‘RHONJ’

Nick Markus Posted On 11/09/2017
teresa-margaretSource: bravotv.com

Both Teresa and Margaret were forced to revisit their painful pasts. This week’s episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey was filled with tears.

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs broke down, and it was all caught on camera.

Teresa, was on vacation with her dad and four daughters when she and the father, Giacinto Gorga had an emotional discussion about missing her mother, Antonia.

The reality TV star also told her dad that she wished hubby Joe took better care of their financial situation.

‘I am so mad too right now. I wish Joe would have been on top of everything a little bit better. I hate that,’ she said between sobs.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Margaret and Dolores Catania tried to work out their feud.

The entire conversation ended up with Josephs telling her co-star about her failed marriage with Jan.

‘I am very close with my ex-husband. I do not have a conventional relationship whatsoever.’

However, when it came to the topic of kids, the celeb admitted that it was devastating and that she keeps thinking about them all the time.

‘I look at their pictures on Facebook. It is a sad, rough go of it. You know when they say time heals all wounds? It doesn’t,’ she explained while crying.

For Margaret, being a stepmom was not difficult like other women claim – in fact, she loved it so losing them was horrible.

What do you think about the ladies opening up like that?

Read more about teresa giudice margaret josephs rhonj

