Boss Of ABC Addresses The Changes In Safety Regulations Regarding Their Hit Show Bachelor In Paradise

The Bachelor In Paradise scandal is a still a hot button issue for the bigwigs at ABC. During a press tour, Channing Dungey, the entertainment company’s president, addressed the media about the shut down of production that happened following the Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson incident.

When talking about the series, Channing explained, “We were never looking for a way to sensationalize it (the incident). The Bachelor Nation was very engaged, so there’s nothing that happens in that universe that they’re not up to speed with.”

As fans of The Bachelor series know, Warner Brothers conducted an investigation and ultimately concluded that no misconduct at occurred.

And while the press asked a lot of questions, Dungey managed to deflect the interrogation.

A person in the audience pressed Dungey about the incident, and he said, “the whole thing certainly brought up some safety issues that we want to make sure we’re on top of.”

The entire ordeal was somewhat of a wake-up call for the directors of the series.

According to Channing, they want to make sure their contestants are safe and sound at all times, and the role of alcohol is being questioned.

Advertisement

He said, “We are looking at all of those things. We want to be sure that we are safeguarding all of our contestants and making certain that we’re handling it in the right way to move forward.” Will the new changes affect how fun the show is to watch? It’s hard to tell, but the only thing we can do now is continue to watch it and hope everything is just as entertaining!