Boozing Selena Gomez Doesn’t Think She Has A Problem, Despite Worried Family

Selena Gomez has been partying harder than ever and now that she is dating The Weeknd, fun is all she can think about. Despite the fact that she just came out of rehab and she should try and take it easy for a smooth recovery, drinking and late night partying are still Gomez’s favorite activities these days. Her relatives and friends are worried about her life style ruining both her physical and mental health but Selena does not see it as destructive.

“Selena’s family and friends tried to intervene but she told them to mind their own business and let her live her life,” a source close to Gomez said.

Recently, the singer even flew around the world for an overseas trip with her bad-influence new beau, who is known for his “heavy” drug use.

“She honestly just thinks that everyone is jealous of her relationship and she does not understand why people cannot just be happy for her.”

Earlier this week Gomez was spotted at a popular Los Angeles dive bar – Barney’s Beanery, just days after troubled actress, Mischa Barton was getting drunk there as well.

“Selena is drinking again, obviously, and is telling people that she never really had a problem with drinking,” the source stated.

“She says that it was just the prescription drugs that were her downfall.”

Selena Gomez was admitted to rehab twice but has always denied any issues with substance abuse. According to her, the reasons why she decided to seek help were her anxiety and struggle with lupus.

“So many people around her are fearful, of course. Selena is living in an imaginary world right now and it seems like this episode is not going to end well,” stated the insider.