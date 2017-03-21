FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Arnold Schwarzenegger michael jackson blac chyna amber rose Jenny Slate javi marroquin ellen degeneres kim kardashian kim depaola mel b kylie jenner princess diana donald trump kourtney kardashian rob kardashian blake shelton sig hansen khloe kardashian oprah winfrey emma watson lala kent
Home » Entertainment

Boozing Ellen DeGeneres Ends Up In The Emergency Room After Home Accident

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/21/2017
0
335 Views
1


ellen degeneresSource: etonline.com

Ellen DeGeneres needed medical attention after she had an alcohol-fueled accident at home! The host explained her injury during today’s episode of her popular TV show.

“So, you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers?” Ellen started.

“Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door,” she explained jokingly.

“The dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step. I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger.”

Her injured finger was pretty visible because of the bandage.

Ellen continued to tell the story and she explained that she was driven to the hospital by her wife, Portia De Rossi where she found out that her finger had been dislocated, “which is an incorrect term because I knew where it was located. It was just wrongly located is what it was,” the comedian added in her signature humor, making the audience laugh.

Furthermore, Ellen said that the doctor had to snap her finger back into place and it hurt a lot!

“[My nurse] said, ‘Do you want a shot?’ And I said, ‘No, I had two glasses of wine — that’s what got me into this mess in the first place.’ She meant a shot to numb my finger,” she added, as the audience laughed once again.

We know that Ellen is always making people laugh, that’s her job after all but is her alcohol-caused injury even a laughing matter at this point?

Advertisement

Over the last several months, it has been reported that Ellen and Portia have been having issues in their relationship and we fear that the comedian has now turned to alcohol to numb the pain of their failing marriage.

Post Views: 335


Read more about ellen degeneres portia de rossi

You may also like
Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Selling Santa Barbara Estate Amid Divorce Rumors
03/20/2017
Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Face More Divorce Rumors – Actress Reportedly Moved Out
03/15/2017
Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Are Making ‘Last-Ditch Effort’ To Save Marriage Amid Divorce Rumors
03/12/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *