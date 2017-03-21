Boozing Ellen DeGeneres Ends Up In The Emergency Room After Home Accident

Ellen DeGeneres needed medical attention after she had an alcohol-fueled accident at home! The host explained her injury during today’s episode of her popular TV show.

“So, you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers?” Ellen started.

“Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door,” she explained jokingly.

“The dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step. I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger.”

Her injured finger was pretty visible because of the bandage.

Ellen continued to tell the story and she explained that she was driven to the hospital by her wife, Portia De Rossi where she found out that her finger had been dislocated, “which is an incorrect term because I knew where it was located. It was just wrongly located is what it was,” the comedian added in her signature humor, making the audience laugh.

Furthermore, Ellen said that the doctor had to snap her finger back into place and it hurt a lot!

“[My nurse] said, ‘Do you want a shot?’ And I said, ‘No, I had two glasses of wine — that’s what got me into this mess in the first place.’ She meant a shot to numb my finger,” she added, as the audience laughed once again.

We know that Ellen is always making people laugh, that’s her job after all but is her alcohol-caused injury even a laughing matter at this point?

Over the last several months, it has been reported that Ellen and Portia have been having issues in their relationship and we fear that the comedian has now turned to alcohol to numb the pain of their failing marriage.