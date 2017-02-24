Bookies Predict The Winners For The 2017 Academy Awards

This Sunday, Hollywood will be throwing itself the biggest party of the year, as the 89th Annual Academy Awards get underway. Predicting the winners is always fun for journalists and casual fans alike, but for online gambling houses, it’s serious business. Last year, the leading contenders won 16 out of 24 categories, so looking at bookies’ pick is a pretty reasonable way to judge what will happen at this year’s Oscars, as well.

Best Actor and Best Actress are pretty wide open races this year. Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Denzel Washington (Fences), and Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) are all strong contenders for Best Actor, but online gamblers have their money on Casey Affleck taking home the Oscar for Manchester by the Sea.

Natalie Portman (Jackie) and Ruth Negga (Loving) are said to be strong possibilities for Best Actress, alongside Isabelle Huppert (Elle), and the always-reliable Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins). Nonetheless, the winner should be Emma Stone for La La Land, if the oddsmakers are correct.

Actor in a Supporting Role is a much more predictable race. Dev Patel (Lion), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), and Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals) managed to impress critics and audiences alike this year, but the money is on Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali to win the trophy.

The pick for Best Supporting Actress is likewise rather unsurprising, though it’s a bit more of a contest. Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) or Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea) could take the honors, but the bookies say Viola Davis (Fences) will beat out both of them, along with Naomie Harris (Moonlight) and Nicole Kidman (Lion).

And then there’s the big prize: Best Picture of the Year. The nominees include Arrival, Moonlight, Lion, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hidden Figures, Hell or High Water, and Manchester by the Sea, but as most people have also suspected, oddsmakers say La La Land will be the one to take home the Oscar.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards will air this Sunday, February 26 at 8:30 PM EST on ABC.