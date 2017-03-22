FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Book Reveals The Most Shocking Details Of Prince Charles And Princess Diana’s Marriage!

Nick Markus Posted On 03/22/2017
prince charles princess dianaSource: huffingtonpost.com

According to Sally Bedell Smith‘s new tell-all, Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life, Prince Charles and Princess Diana never had a chance to be happy together.

Smith wrote that the night before they got married, Prince Charles cried and that about 4 years into their marriage, the royal couple were already sleeping in separate bedrooms!

“In 1980 — more than a decade after the sexual revolution had started — he was hemmed in by the royal custom of marrying a virgin, or at least a woman who seemed virginal,” Smith wrote.

Because of that, as Smith also explains marrying a woman 12 years his junior meant that they could never really relate to each other and bond properly as husband and wife.

“He was forced, in effect, to rob the cradle. . .the 12-year gap between Charles and Diana was essentially unbridgeable.”

As followers of the royal family already know, both Charles and Diana were infamous for their affairs as they just couldn’t stay faithful to each other because there was no love between them.

Even nowadays, people suspect that Prince Charles in not Prince Harry’s biological father. Some speculate that the younger prince’s dad is Diana’s former lover, riding instructor James Hewitt.

Charles had a years-long affair with his current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

“They had no intellectual connections, few mutual friends, no interests in common and none of the shared life experiences he would have had with a contemporary,” the book reads.

Camilla, on the other hand, was much more fitting for Charles.

The book also shocks by claiming that Diana was so unhappy in her marriage to Charles that she threw herself down the stairs when she was 3 months pregnant and even tried to commit suicide by slashing her wrists.

According to sources, the woman would also often taunt Charles by saying that he “would never be King” and would “hit [him] over the head” when he prayed by the bed at night.

Prince Charles “dealt with Diana’s bewildering and often infuriating behavior by placating her, trying to distract her and, ultimately, out of frustration, abandoning her.”

The two announced their split in 1992 and their divorce 4 years later.

In 1997, Princess Diana died in a car crash while she was with her lover Dodi Fayed.

