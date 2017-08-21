Body Confident 61 Year Old Kris Jenner Plans To Release Sexy ‘But Tasteful’ Naked Pictures

The 61-year-old wants to prove that age is indeed just a number by taking her clothes off after her major weight loss. Kris Jenner is so proud of herself for achieving such a fit body that she is willing to follow in her daughters’ footsteps and show off her goods more often as well.

She may be in her sixties but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager is just as eager to go in the nude as her five daughters.

We have learned from a source close to the famous clan that Kris is planning to have a raunchy photo shoot in which she will show all of her grandmother assets.

‘Kris Jenner loves her slimmed-down body – and she wants to show it off in a daring photo shoot where she will strip to her bare butt!’ the informant dished.

Despite being a mother of six and also a grandmother of six, Kris is still young and sexy.

Ever since sharing her vacation bikini photos on social media, the Jenner matriarch has gained a lot of confidence in her looks.

The positive response to her revealing pics did nothing more than encourage her to try and test the limits.

After all, that is her specialty, and that is also what turned Keeping Up with the Kardashians into such a huge success.

With that being said, don’t expect Kris to expose herself without anything in return!

The business savvy woman is pitching the nudes to some of the most popular publications in hopes of earning some big bucks.

For now, she is in talks with different photographers and magazines to see which one is the perfect medium for the pics.

The mature woman wants the snaps to be both sexy and tasteful.