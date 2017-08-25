Bobby Valentino Takes A Hit In Court Regarding Extortion Case Involving Transgender Escort

As CI readers know, Bobby Valentino, the R & B singer who hasn’t been on anyone’s musical radar lately, was busted on tape not paying a transgender escort and the video went viral. The video – which was posted on Fameolous first – exposed Bobby who was attempting to cover his face as the trans-woman in question taped him.

Not long after, the video shows Bobby fleeing the scene – hilariously we might add – without his shoes.

Valentino isn’t the first famous person to be caught seeking the services of sex workers, and we all know it won’t be the last one either.

Bobby was allegedly furious by the altercation, especially considering the trans woman taped him and then put it online for the whole world to see.

The singer’s defense claimed the girl is extorting him with the video after the clip became popular on the internet.

The singer initially vehemently denied he was ever with the woman in question, who we now know as Reima Houston, and Bobby claims she merely wants to smear his reputation unless he pays her money.

However, his case is being thrown out of court. According to the site, Fameolous, the Bobby V versus Reima case was tossed off the judge’s desk this morning. The R & B singer is still facing charges of assault, battery, and stalking. It looks like Bobby isn’t as lucky as he initially hoped. With that being said, we can’t help but question the morality of claiming to be a cis-gendered woman while actually being a trans woman when offering the services of a sex-worker.