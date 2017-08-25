FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Bobby Valentino kanye west Cardi B kim kardashian taylor swift lady gaga brad pitt calvin harris michael jackson gavin rossdale rihanna selena gomez chester bennington alex rodriguez katy perry beyonce demi lovato the weeknd britney spears aaron carter blue ivy jay-z madonna
Home » Music

Bobby Valentino Takes A Hit In Court Regarding Extortion Case Involving Transgender Escort

Todd Malm Posted On 08/25/2017
0
683 Views
0


Bobby ValentinoSource: AllBlackMedia.com

As CI readers know, Bobby Valentino, the R & B singer who hasn’t been on anyone’s musical radar lately, was busted on tape not paying a transgender escort and the video went viral. The video – which was posted on Fameolous first – exposed Bobby who was attempting to cover his face as the trans-woman in question taped him.

Not long after, the video shows Bobby fleeing the scene – hilariously we might add – without his shoes.

Valentino isn’t the first famous person to be caught seeking the services of sex workers, and we all know it won’t be the last one either.

Bobby was allegedly furious by the altercation, especially considering the trans woman taped him and then put it online for the whole world to see.

The singer’s defense claimed the girl is extorting him with the video after the clip became popular on the internet.

The singer initially vehemently denied he was ever with the woman in question, who we now know as Reima Houston, and Bobby claims she merely wants to smear his reputation unless he pays her money.

Advertisement

However, his case is being thrown out of court. According to the site, Fameolous, the Bobby V versus Reima case was tossed off the judge’s desk this morning. The R & B singer is still facing charges of assault, battery, and stalking. It looks like Bobby isn’t as lucky as he initially hoped. With that being said, we can’t help but question the morality of claiming to be a cis-gendered woman while actually being a trans woman when offering the services of a sex-worker.

Post Views: 683

Read more about Bobby Valentino Reima Houston

Advertisement

You may also like
Bobby Valentino’s Transgender Prostitute Reima Houston Scandal Has Lil Scrappy Sharing His Expertise On ‘Real’ Women
08/09/2017
Bobby V (Valentino) Claims Transgender Prostitute In Viral Video Tried To Extort Him
07/31/2017
Singer Bobby Valentino Exposed For Allegedly Skipping Out On Bill After Spending The Night With Transgender Woman
07/30/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *