Bobby V (Valentino) Claims Transgender Prostitute In Viral Video Tried To Extort Him

R&B singer Bobby V, who started his career under the name Bobby Valentino, is doing some damage control after a transgender escort claimed that he failed to pay after she provided her services.

Over the weekend, a video surfaced on social media showing the “Slow Down” artist hiding his face with a shirt and running away from a room as he was being filmed by a person insisting that it was the crooner.

The “Anonymous” artist is defending his reputation with an interesting defense, the prostitute tried some form of extortion on him, and he has contacted the authorities about the situation.

The statement put out by the 37-year-old Georgia crooner via TMZ read: “Misrepresentation and deception were maliciously used to target Valentino; during the encounter, Valentino was victimized and threatened by acts of extortion which continued after his departure was captured on video.”

Bobby V supposedly did not know that the escort is a transgender woman.

After the clip had gone viral, the singer did not talk about the extortion and instead slammed people trying to steal his joy.

He wrote on social media: “#imhappy people have so much hate in em that they wanna steal someone else joy.. can’t steal mine!”

Most of his supporters encouraged him to live his truth and not let others decide what is right for him.

However, some commenters were troubled by his behavior in the video and wondered why was he running and hiding if he did not have something to hide.

Bobby V was one of the most promising voices in his genre over a decade ago but a change in music label affected his trajectory, and since then he has mostly focused on touring the country.

In October 2016, after four years without a new record, he released his sixth studio album, Hollywood Hearts. The project did not contain a major hit song.

Bobby V has used a bit of the controversy to promote his album.

Advertisement

After what happened with Usher and R. Kelly, R&B fans are having a hard time understanding why they expose themselves to these kinds of drama.